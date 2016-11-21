Once A Supporter, Kaepernick Lost My Respect

Photo: Colin Keapernick (right) and Eric Reid (right) kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, 2016. Photo provided by Jose Sanchez, The Associated Press.



Colin Kaepernick has been in the headlines more in the past 10 weeks than he’s been since 2013 when he led his San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. A few months ago, he decided to kneel during The Star Spangled Banner before football games.

This was by far the most talked about situation in the NFL’s preseason. As many of my readers know, I was an advocate of his actions and expressed how he was introducing the hard, honest truth to America.

Things quickly changed, though; all the respect I had for him has faded.

Kaepernick opted out of voting in this presidential election and said that it didn’t matter to him who won. In a post-game interview following a 23-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he defended his statement.

“You know, I think it would be hypocritical for me to vote.” Those are the words that came out of his mouth to reporters. “I said from the beginning I was against oppression; I was against the system of oppression. I’m not going to show support for that system. And to me, the oppressor isn’t going to allow you to vote your way out of your oppression.”

In my opinion, this was the biggest misstep of his career by far. The decision he made pretty much eliminated the significance of his initial message by kneeling during the anthem.

It’s fair to criticize both Clinton and Trump. It’s even fair not to like the candidates.

However, the sacrifice our ancestors made years ago, just so we’d have the right to vote, should hold more weight. In my opinion, voting shouldn’t be an option; it should be a mandatory duty as an American citizen.

You don’t necessarily have to vote for the candidate you are 100 percent behind. Sometimes you have to choose the better of two evils, because either way, one or the other is going to be the president of the country you live in.

You’ll have to deal with his or her shenanigans no matter what, so why wouldn’t you vote for the one that presents the least amount of problems?

When nearly half of the country doesn’t vote, you have no business complaining about the outcome of the election or the repercussions. You essentially lose all credibility for the next four years.

For a man that’s trying to help this country, Kaepernick sure has an interesting way of showing it.

To Kaepernick: If you are a man that wants the equality of all American people while setting examples for our people and our youth, you should’ve really considered voting in this election whether you fully supported either candidate or not. On your platform, a starting quarterback for one of America’s most recognized teams, you should be a better role model by sending the message of the significance of voting.