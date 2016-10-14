MLB Postseason Conference Championships

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series at Nationals Park early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Washington. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The MLB American and National League conference championship games have been set for 2016.

The Cleveland Indians will compete against the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League conference championship.

On the other side, The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Chicago Cubs in the National League conference championship.

The winners of both series will face off in the World Series where home field advantage will be rewarded to the winner of the Indians and Blue Jays game because of the AL’s victory in the All-Star game this past July in San Diego.

Here are a couple of things to know about the match ups and who to look for for each team.

ALCS: Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

No. 3 seed Cleveland comes into this matchup, after sweeping the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the American League division title series, with home field advantage.

The Indians are coming off excellent hitting in the ALDS with a team batting average of .271 in the three games they have played.

The sluggers to look out for are first baseman Mike Napoli who only had two hits in the last series matchup, but will look to get back to getting RBI’s and more hits against Toronto.

The other is third baseman Jose Ramirez who has a .500 batting average so far in postseason play.

The Indians will pitch right hander Corey Kluber who has thrown for seven strike outs this postseason.

No. 4 seed Toronto will be tough offensively for the Indians with names like Edwin Encarnacion, Josh Donaldson, and Troy Tulowitzki hitting the way they are.

The Blue Jays swept the No. 1 seed Texas Ranger to win their division and now look to win the pennant while being the only team that played in a wild card match up.

Toronto will start right handed Marco Estrada on the mound in their first game.

NLCS: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs.

The No. 3 seed Dodgers come into the conference series with stellar hitting by third baseman Justin Turner.

Turner, in the divisional series against the Washington Nationals, hit a batting average of .400 with six hits, 5 RBI’s, and one home run. With superb hitting from both Turner and short stop Corey Seager, the cubs will have a hard time controlling this dodger offense.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a vital part of the Dodgers defense against the Cubs. As we seen in the last series with his clutch performance, he is still one of the most dominant pitcher in the game.

No. 1 seed Chicago Cubs will be the team many are looking to win the pennant.

After beating the tough San Francisco Giants in a challenging four games series, the Cubs have proved to the world that they are still as talented and driven of team as they were this whole season.

The Cubs will need the clutch home run sluggers, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, to disturb the pitching from the Dodger’s bullpen.

Chicago’s pitching will also cause havoc for the Dodgers with right hand pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who has a postseason ERA of .491, right hander Jake Arrieta who had a home run in the last series against the Giants, and left hand pitcher Jon Lester who will look to start in the first game of the NLCS.