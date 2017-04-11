Mid Season Baseball

Junior Jake Dyer, 4, runs to the first base after hitting the ball at the UCO vs Pittsburg State baseball game at the Wendell Simmons Field on March 24, 2017. (Elizabeth Roberts/ The Vista).

The Bronchos’ baseball program currently sits at 19-10-1 on the season with a little less than half way to go.

The Bronchos were picked to finish sixth in conference by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Preseason Coaches Poll. They are now ninth in the MIAA with a month of conference play under their belt.

The season began with expectations not set too high, but after winning 12 of their first 15 games, the Bronchos looked poised to exceed all preseason expectations by a long shot. Since conference began, the Bronchos’ are an even 9-9 against their MIAA foes.

The team has ten players hitting over the .300 mark. Led by a pair of right handed sluggers Jake Dyer and Jon Kamies, the Bronchos’ offense has been a bright spot all season long. Hitting .307 as a team while holding opponents to .276, the Broncho lineup has proven a tough match up for any opposing pitcher.

Kamies, who has belted 4 home runs and batted in 24 runs, started the season crushing the ball. He finished the first month batting .463 and launched three of his four home runs. The senior’s early fire from the plate was a large factor in the success the team had early on. The Bronchos’ were seemingly beating everyone that came in their way.

Led by starters J.D. Cameron and Holden Capps, the Bronchos rotation has been solid. Capps, who boasts a record of 4-2 with an ERA of 5.53 leads the Bronchos with 7 starts on the season.

The entire pitching staff has had their fair share of success, as well. With a staff ERA of 5.23 against opponents sitting at 6.02, the rotation is doing its job, backed by a solid defense behind them.

Since the month of March began, the Bronchos have seen a slide in their winning. Hindered by a five game losing streak and a few lost series games, the team has had 8 of its 10 losses coming since March 1.

Sitting only two games back from fifth place in conference, the Bronchos are looking to turn their current three-game win streak into a run up the standings. With 18 conference games left to play, there is still a lot of time left in the season. The Bronchos will look to find the spark that carried them through the beginning of the season, as they set their sights on the conference tournament May 11.

The team plays at home Tuesday against Missouri Southern before leaving on a four game road trip to face Missouri Western and Northeastern State.