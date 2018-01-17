Marqueese Grayson’s Last Stand

Marqueese Grayson, 10, drives to the net against OBU Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Hayden Barzditis/The Vista)

University of Central Oklahoma senior guard Marqueese Grayson has learned a lot on his journey to becoming a Broncho helping him both on and off the court.

“It’s been a long journey,” Grayson said. “I feel like I learned a lot everywhere I went. I’m thankful for the journey.”

Grayson’s path to Edmond started at Tomball High School, in Tomball, Texas, where he was a three-year letterman and averaged 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game as a senior. He then accepted an offer to Gillette College, a junior college located in Wyoming.

“JUCO was a tough experience,” Grayson said. “I didn’t play my first year, but by my second year I started to play a lot.”

Grayson flourished on the court and in the classroom at Gillette, earning both All-Region honors and NJCAA All-Academic team in 2016. He finished his final season averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, good enough to earn a scholarship from the University at Albany.

“I learned that you have to take everything as it goes and be a better teammate. That’s why when I came here I knew I would be a great teammate and a great leader because of what I learned there.”

Grayson played in 27 games and started in 18. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and one assist a game as a junior but decided it was best to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

“I started the first 18 games and then I more or less lost my spot”, Grayson said. “I figured I would transfer out so I took visits closer to home and I really liked my visit here.”

Grayson said head coach Tom Hankins coaching style played into why he wanted to come to UCO.

“Coach Hankins and the rest of the coaches give you freedom on the court,” Grayson said. “That’s how it was in high school for me so it was an easy transition.”

Grayson has started all 15 games and is the second leading scorer for the Bronchos, averaging 11.1 points per game. He is shooting 42.5% from the field and has had nine double-digit scoring games so far this season.

“The coaches are giving me the green light to shoot the ball,” Grayson said about his fast start. “I feel like I can make the shot and my teammates are looking for me.”

Grayson, a marketing major, hopes to continue his basketball career overseas, but his focus is on helping the Bronchos win a National Championship.

“I want a championship,” Grayson said. “I won a conference championship at JUCO but I want a national championship.”

Grayson said he believes that the Bronchos have the team to do it.

“I feel like we have the guys to do it and coaches who believe in the fact that we know we can do it,” Grayson said. “I don’t care if I score 50 points or zero points I just want to do what I can to help this team win a championship.”