Dreams Turning into Reality

Wide receiver Josh Crockett, No. 6, stiff arms Central Missouri defensive back Monteze Latimore, No. 26, as he heads for the end zone in Wantland Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017. (Hayden Barzditis/The Vista)

Throughout his career, University of Central Oklahoma wide receiver Josh Crockett was taught to trust the process.

That piece of advice is now serving him well as he prepares for the upcoming NFL draft. This past weekend, Crockett participated in the fifth annual Dream Bowl in Salem, Virginia where players from FCS and Division II and III schools perform in front of NFL and Canadian Football League scouts.

“The Dream Bowl experience was great,” Crockett said. “It was an honor to go up there and not only represent the school, but my family and the state of Oklahoma. It gave me an opportunity to show that players from DII can still pursue their dreams.”

The three-day event started off with a combine where Crockett clocked in at a 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an 11-foot broad jump and a 41-inch vertical jump. Although he placed in the 90th percentile in combine drills, Crockett said he believes he can improve on those numbers.

“I definitely want to improve my 40,” Crockett said. “I think I can get it down to a 4.4 and in the broad jump I can go a little further than 11’1″.”

Crockett capped off his weekend taking a screen pass 80-yards for a touchdown, outrunning every defender in sight.

“When I turned up the field and saw that I had two linemen in front and green grass, I knew it was over,” Crockett said.

His performance at the Dream Bowl earned Crockett offensive MVP of the game.

“It was a blessing,” Crockett said. “It’s good to see hard work coming together step by step and it’s nice to bring the hardware back to Oklahoma where it belongs.”

Crockett is training at Athletic Inc. in Oklahoma City while finishing up at UCO for graduation in May.

“We work a lot of range and mobility,” Crockett said about his training. “Now we’re starting to prepare for pro day so I can put up big numbers.”

Crockett said he is hoping his combine numbers, along with his performance in the Dream Bowl with scouts in attendance, will be enough to hear his name called on draft day. It would mark the first time since 1994 that a Broncho was drafted.

“Draft day would be meaningful because my mom and little brother wouldn’t have to worry about anything,” Crockett said. “I know there’s still a lot of work to do, but all I want is an opportunity.”