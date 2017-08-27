Cross Country’s Fresh Legs

Audrey Campbell, left, and Sheri Snyder, right, compete at the NCAA Central Regional cross country meet. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

The University of Central Oklahoma’s cross country team looks to put last season behind them, after finishing 18th in the NCAA Division 2 regional championships, and begin the year anew.

“Losing Maddie was a real blow,” head coach J.D. Martin said. “They are tough kids who responded well. They stepped up and we finished as well without Maddie as we did the year before when we had her.”

The return of senior Maddie Brown, however, is a reason for optimism this season.

“She is our best runner,” Martin said. “Her being back means everything.”

The Bronchos return senior Sheri Snyder, who was the highest placing Broncho in each race last season. Snyder’s best performance came at the OBU Classic where she finished 24th with a time of 19:26. Fellow senior Audrey Campbell’s best performance also came at the OBU Classic where she finished 25th with a time of 19:27.

“Sheri and Audrey did a really good job last year, they really impressed me,” Martin said.

Coaches look for continued improvement from junior Savannah Waddell who finished fourth in every race for the Bronchos last season. Her highest finish last season was 52nd in the UCO Land Run with a time of 20:51.

“She’s improved so much,” Martin said. “She’s had a really good summer and I’m expecting really good things out of her.”

The Bronchos are counting on contributions from their two new runners, freshmen Maddison Cornelius from Mustang and Arizona Hummingbird from Wagner.

“I’m expecting good things out of both those kids,” Martin said.

The Bronchos start the season in the UCO Land Run on Saturday, September 2.

“I’m excited about this year’s team,” Martin said. “If we can keep them all healthy, I think we will have a really good season.”