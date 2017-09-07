Crockett Prepared to Take Off

Wide receiver Josh Crockett, 6, runs the ball during a football game on Sept. 24, 2016 at Wantland Stadium inEdmond, Okla. (Provided/ Vista Archives).

The University of Central Oklahoma Football season kicks off Thursday as they take on Lindenwood University, while Senior Wide Receiver Josh Crockett will begin his final season in a Broncho uniform.

“I feel good about it, everybody is in a positive direction,” Crockett said.

The fifth year senior looks to have a break out year in 2017 after racking up over 700 receiving yards and hauling in five touchdowns a season ago.

Over the offseason Crockett says he has been focusing on tracking the deep pass better and learning how to use his size and strength more. “Coach Jackson has done a great job helping me work with using my body.”

The threat of Crockett deep down the field was shown last season as he produced multiple plays over 50 yards. “I’m just doing the things I’m taught in practice,” Crockett mentioned.

The aggressiveness Crockett plays with is what he believes helps him be successful, “That’s what I am, that’s what the coaches tell me everyday.”

With 1,245 yards receiving in his career Crockett is just 431 yards away from cracking into the top 10 in UCO All-Time Career Receiving Yards. “That would mean a lot, especially to go down in UCO history,” Crockett admitted. “But I have to give credit to my quarterbacks, my offensive line, and my coaches.”



In addition to Crockett’s production in the pass game, he also adds another dimension to the return game. Kick returning effects the field position of the offensive drive.

Crockett was able to pick up over 550 yards, averaging 24.6 yards per attempt. “Kick return has been one of my favorite things in football,” Crockett said. “The lights on with the crowd, it’s time to go.”

As a veteran on the team Crockett is willing to do whatever is called upon him, which includes stepping up as a leader. Whether it is on the field being vocal keeping the energy high or looking after the younger players. “We all went through a red shirt year, it’s tough.”

With a clean slate Crockett wants to show this team is different, “last year was just a rough year.” He believes this season the team will do a better job of not beating themselves and controlling their own mistakes.

With the season just around the corner Crockett says the Bronchos are taking everything, “week-by-week.” Focusing on what needs to be done currently, for the long run. With the goal of a conference and national title set, Crockett says he’s taking everything step-by-step.

“Just trying to play football and enjoy the game while I still have a little of it left.”