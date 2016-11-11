Clippers Beat Thunder 110-108

The Thunder rallied again, but Westbrook’s 28-footer was just off in the final seconds.

PHOTO: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Los Angeles won 110-108. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-108 on Friday night to improve their best start in franchise history to 8-1.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Jamal Crawford scored 19 points and Chris Paul added 17 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who have won five straight and have the league’s best record.

The Clippers avenged their only loss of the season. The Thunder won 85-83 on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Westbrook had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Victor Oladipo scored 18 points, Enes Kanter had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Roberson added 13 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City (6-3).

Thunder battles to the end. RWestbrook 29p-14r-9a. Next: home on Sunday vs Magic. pic.twitter.com/rwX3ePNPAc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 12, 2016

The game was tied at 50 at halftime. The Clippers went on an 8-1 run early in the third quarter, highlighted by a spinning layup and 3-pointer by J.J. Redick, to go up 65-56. Griffin had 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the period to help the Clippers take an 82-74 lead in the fourth.

Westbrook tied the game at 102 with a 3-pointer with just over 2 minutes remaining, but the Clippers responded with a dunk by DeAndre Jordan and a 3-pointer by Crawford.

The Thunder rallied again, but Westbrook’s 28-footer was just off in the final seconds.

Clippers 110, Thunder 108 F | Russell Westbrook misfires on a long 3, and OKC has lost two straight. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) November 12, 2016

TIP-INS

Clippers: Griffin, an Oklahoma City native, received a loud cheer during pregame introductions. … Committed just five turnovers in each half. … Jordan was called for a technical foul early in the third quarter.

Thunder: Held the Clippers to 22.7 percent shooting in the first quarter to take a 24-16 lead. … Oladipo scored 11 points in the first quarter. … Westbrook was called for a technical after he disagreed with a foul call early in the third period. … Roberson set a new career high with three 3-point goals. … Rookie Domantas Sabonis made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Clippers play at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder host the Orlando Magic and former teammate Serge Ibaka.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter @CliffBruntAP.