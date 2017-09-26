Bronchos Outskate Aggies

University of Central Oklahoma junior defenseman Spencer Peratalo, 20, takes the puck during the Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 hockey game against Texas A&M. The Bronchos won the game 10-0. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista).

Opening weekend of the University of Central Oklahoma Hockey season ended with two commanding performances against Texas A&M, rolling over the Aggies 14-0 in the first game Friday and 10-0 Saturday.

“We were able to dominate them in their zone,” Head Coach Craig McAllister said.

The Bronchos come into the 2017 season ranked number-one in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) after winning the National Championship in the spring.

In the first of the two games, UCO put three pucks in the net for goals on the first seven shots of the game. Once they had an early lead, the Bronchos never looked back.

“We got a lot of speed out there,” McAllister said.

Team play was the focus of the series and McAllister said he was pleased with the overall effort.

“That’s what you want to see,” McAllister said. Although they were down a player, UCO was able to score three goals on two Power Play kills Saturday.

The Bronchos also come into the new season with 12 freshman making their debuts. Two lines consisted of all freshman. Left Winger Gage Joel scored two goals and an assist in Saturday’s game, including a backhander that fooled the goalie in the second period, set up by a clean pass from fellow freshman Bayley Marshall.

“That’s going to be a very good line as we move forward,” McAllister said.

In addition to all the new faces for UCO, veteran seniors Josh Wyatt, Brandon Formosa and Donny Danroth lead the first line of offense.

Formosa finished the series with back-to-back hat-tricks and a team high, nine points (goals and assists).

“There’s lots of chemistry there, we were able to find each other,” Formosa said.

In games that may not be competitive on the scoreboard, the team will find an element to learn from, especially for the younger players according to Formosa.

“These games are good for them to shake off the nerves and break into the league,” Formosa said.

Both goaltenders got a start over the weekend as juniors, Alex Henry and Jacob Wallstedt split the series. Henry finished Friday’s game with 16 saves and Wallstedt saw 11 shots in the second game.

The Bronchos play again September 28 through the 30. They will take on Missouri State University on Thursday and a two game series against Arkansas University on the weekend. All home games are played at Arctic Edge Ice Arena and available to stream at golivesportscast.com.