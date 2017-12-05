Bronchos Mess with Texas

The UCO Bronchos’ football team poses after winning the inaugural Corsicana Bowl over the Tarleton State Texans in Corsicana, TX on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Bornchos won 38-31. (Provided/Mackenzie Harmon)

The University of Central Oklahoma ended it’s season with a 38-31 win over Tarleton State in the inaugural Corsicana Bowl to finish its season 8-4.

With two minutes left in the game, UCO defensive back Omari Cole sealed the game with his first interception of the season to give the Bronchos their second bowl win in three years.

“I can’t say enough about this senior class,” UCO head coach Nick Bobeck said. “They embody everything we do and stand for. Those young men are family and I’m glad we were able to get them one more win.”

Quarterback Chas Stallard earned Most Valuable Player after throwing for 165 yards and a touchdown, while running for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Bronchos had 549 yards of offense, with 384 of it coming on the ground. Running back Bruce White led the Bronchos in rushing with 23 carries for 216 yards and one touchdown. Back up quarterback Chandler Garrett ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just took what they gave us,” Bobeck said. “They were set on stopping the pass and we collectively worked hard to win the battle at the line of scrimmage to get the run going.”

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Offensive Player of the Year J.T. Luper led in UCO in receiving with nine catches for 49 yards.

The Bronchos jumped out to a 17-14 halftime lead, powered by two Garrett touchdown runs and an Austin Dodd field goal. TSU started the second half by taking a 21-17 lead just 58 seconds in.

The Bronchos responded with a 55-yard touchdown run by White to take a 24-21 lead. Three plays later, TSU scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass before Stallard connected with wide receiver L’liott Curry for a 42-yard touchdown to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

TSU hit a field goal at the start of the quarter to tie the game at 31-31. Four minutes later, Stallard capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to give UCO a 38-31 lead.

After forcing a stop, the Bronchos next drive took 6:44 off the clock, but came up empty as Dodd missed a 31-yard field goal giving TSU the ball with 2:04 left in the game.

TSU got as far as their own 36-yard line before quarterback Zed Woerner’s pass to wide receiver Cornelius Carrington hit Carrington’s helmet and fell into the hands of UCO’s Cole. Cole returned the interception to the TSU 5-yard line where Stallard took a knee to secure the win.

The Bronchos forced the only turnover of the game and received strong performances from defensive back Riley Galyon who led UCO with nine tackles and linebacker Colton Lindsey who finished with eight tackles and a sack. Defensive end Trey Wormington registered a sack as well.

“To win six straight to end the season is huge,” Bobeck said. “This gives us all the momentum heading into the offseason.”