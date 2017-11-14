Bronchos Make Corsicana Bowl

Defensive end Trey Wormington, No. 99, celebrates after a tackle to force a fourth down during the last home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Hayden Barzditis/The Vista)

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos have accepted an invitation to play in the Corsicana Bowl against Tarleton State University on Dec. 2.

This is the inaugural game for the Corsicana Bowl, which will be played in Tiger Stadium in Corsicana, Texas. The Bronchos accepted the invite after ending the regular season on a five game winning streak and finishing with a record of 7-4.

This will be UCO’s third bowl game in four years, after failing to make it to one last year.

“We’ve overcome some great adversity this year with injuries,” UCO Head Coach Nick Bobeck said.

Bobeck said that the team had 22 players suffer season ending injuries this year, so he’s really happy about what his team has been able to accomplish.

“A big part of winning is having the confidence that you can,” Bobeck said. “We definitely have some confidence about us right now with the way that we’re playing.”

Bobeck said that the defense has been playing excellent football lately, with the team forcing 17 turnovers during their winning streak.

“It speaks to the character of these kids to not blink and just continue to grow,” Bobeck said.

Bobeck has ties to Tiger Stadium, as it is the facility of Navarro Junior College, where he spent four years as the head coach.

“I’ve got a lot of great memories at that place,” Bobeck said. “It’s gonna be a unique experience bringing this football team down there.”

UCO’s opponent, Tarleton State, faces UCO after finishing the regular season with a record of 6-5. UCO has played Tarleton State 10 times, where the Bronchos own a 6-4 advantage. The last time the two teams played was at Wantland Stadium in 2010, where the Bronchos won 37-21.

“They’re gonna be a good football team,” Bobeck said. “I expect a great challenge.”

UCO starts their preparation for Tarleton State this week, as they look to push their winning streak to six games.

“We have to put these kids in as good a situation to go execute and play clean football,” Bobeck said.