Bronchos Leader of the Stampede: UCO Starting Quarterback Chas Stallard

Chas Stallard, 7, passes the ball to a teammate during a Fall 2016 football game at Hamilton Field in Edmond, Okla. (Provided/ Vista Archives).

UCO quarterback Chas Stallard has 5,631 total career yards ninth all-time in Bronchos history with 4,037 career passing yards and 1,594 career rushing yards.

In 2014, Stallard had the ninth-best passing season in school history along with the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. Following the record breaking season, he was named MIAA Freshman of the Year and the Oklahoman’s State College Offensive Player of the Year.

“We just want to win. It’s not all about me, it’s about doing what is best for the team,” Stallard said.

Stallard will lead the Bronchos offense at starting quarterback in the 2017 season. He split time at quarterback last season with T.J. Eckert, who is graduating in the spring.

“T.J. and I had a great relationship,” Stallard said.

Despite not being the full-time starter, he still managed to put up 1,349 total yards of offense and 16 total touchdowns last season.

“There’s always going to be trials in your life that you learn something from,” Stallard said. “It was a shock. When you are used to getting in there every single game but now all of a sudden when you are not out there you realize that you can’t take any second for granted.”

Stallard was a three-year starter at Cleveland High School where he finished his career with more than 9,000 yards of offense and 112 touchdowns. He earned District 4A-3 Player of the Year, was a 4A all-star and a Tulsa World All-Metro selection his senior year.

The time that Stallard spent on the sideline helped him focus on the little things that make a good quarterback.

“It’s a responsibility to me to be a great leader,” Stallard said. “You owe it to your teammates to do things right. I try not to take those for granted and try to uphold those for my teammates.”

Stallard also excels in the classroom. He finished his undergrad in marketing last summer and is currently working on his MBA.

“I want to work in sports business,” Stallard said. “I’ve kind of been studying for the LSAT with the idea of law school and hope to take the test in June.”

The ultimate goal for Stallard entering his final season as a Broncho is to try and lead his team to a conference and national championship, but he wants to be remembered for more than just wins and stats.

“I want to be somebody people remember and can say that they enjoyed playing with.” Stallard said.