Broncho Soccer Gallops Past Weekend

UCO forward Samantha Mickle, 23, dribbles the ball at the Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 soccer game against Southwest Baptist. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

Central Oklahoma gets three goals from three different players to beat Missouri Southern. @UCOSoccer #RollChos https://t.co/eOYbG1hory — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) September 22, 2017



The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team added two wins to their win column over the weekend, which now makes their overall record for the season 4-4.

On Friday, UCO played against Missouri Southern in a competitive game in which the Bronchos won 3-1.

On Sunday, UCO shut out Southwest Baptist 7-0 as they cruised to victory and won their first game in conference play.

“It was good to get the first win in conference,” said Head Soccer Coach Mike Cook.

Kentia Kokis scored two goals on two shots, while Meredith Wilson, Asha Haile, Camille Greer, Morgan Cherry and Mariah Moore each had one goal each in the win over Southwest Baptist. The Bronchos already played at SBU on September 17, in which they won by the same margin of seven as the final score was 9-2.

After shutting out SBU in Sunday’s matchup, Cook says he just wants his team to keep playing great every game no matter what the outcome is.

“We just want to be consistent,” said Cook. “That’s the thing we are working on, getting our consistency back.”

UCO started off the season on a three game losing streak. Now they have turned the tables and are on a three game winning streak that should help them get back at being stable.

“It’s coming together,” said Cook. “We know we’re good and we got good players. We just got to find the right mix and then we got to bring effort and energy every time we play.”

With Sunday’s game being their first game in conference play and with a record of 4-4, the Bronchos know that from here on out, they need to get things going.

“Everyone wants to beat us,” said Cook. “We’ve been one of the top teams around for a while, so we got to bring our best game every day because everyone is coming to get us. Every game in this conference is a physical battle. Everyone works hard, no one gives up, they all work for 90 minutes so we got to be ready to go.”

The next set of teams that are out to get the Bronchos are the Washburn Ichabods and the Emporia State Hornets.

UCO will travel to Topeka, Kansas to face Washburn this upcoming Friday at 6 p.m., then play against ESU later on Sunday, October 1st at 1 p.m.

“It’s our first conference weekend on the road,” said Cook. “We got to be focus and we got to go on the road and get two good wins”

“We’re gonna get some chances and defensively we have to work as a team for 90 minutes.”

The Bronchos go on another road trip after that where they will play against Central Missouri on October 6th at 4 p.m., then play Lindenwood on October 8 at 1 p.m.