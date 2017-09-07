Basketball Brings the Thunder

Anthony Roberson, 0, shooting around at Hamilton Field House with fellow teammates. (Janessa Egler/The Vista)

Anthony Roberson, brother of Thunder guard Andre Roberson, is joining the University of Central Oklahoma basketball team for what he says is the perfect place for him.

“I just think it’s a good opportunity for me to grow as a player,” Roberson said.

Roberson, a senior from San Antonio, joins UCO after transferring from the University of Denver. Roberson didn’t play any minutes for the Pioneers last year, so the last on court action he has is during his lone season for the Texas State Bobcats in the 2015-16 season.

During his year for the Bobcats, Roberson averaged 4.7 points per game, five rebounds per game, shot 53 percent from the field, and averaged just over 21 minutes a game. Though he only averaged 4.7 points last year for the Bobcats, Roberson said he believes he can become a force on the offensive end for the Bronchos.

“At Texas State I was more of a defensive kind of guy,” Roberson said. “Here I feel like I can grow more on the offensive end and try to look to score more.”

That’s the one side of the ball Roberson said he has been working on throughout the offseason. He shot 51 percent from the free throw line during his season with Texas State, but he says he knows he can improve and can become a real threat on offense.

“I think coach really has confidence in me to do so, and when I see he has confidence in me it gives me more confidence as well,” Roberson said.

Before his stint with Texas State, Roberson played for Weatherford College where he earned All-Region honors during the 2014-15 season. Roberson led the team with 50 blocks that year, and also scored 20 or more points four times.

While Roberson is working on his offensive game, he says his defense is a real strength that he can bring to the Bronchos lineup. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall, Roberson said he’s versatile enough to play multiple positions, and he has already talked with the coaches about potentially playing as a stretch power forward.

Roberson said another reason he chose to play for UCO is because of how close he is to his brother now.

“I’m just a big family person,” Roberson said. “I love watching my siblings play.”

Roberson said being close to his brother also allows him to pick up tips that he has learned from playing at the professional level. Whether it’s on the defensive end, or tips on slashing on offense, Roberson said his brother is a great teacher.

“He tells me a lot of helpful tips on defense since he’s a defensive specialist,” Roberson said.

You can watch Roberson and the Bronchos play when they face off against Jarvis Christian in their home opener on November 21.