This week James and Misty talk about the big Animal Crosing New Leaf update, new Mass Effect Andromeda trailer, this year’s bro shooters, more Pokémon excitement and reasons why it’s valid to buy a strategy guide in the year 2016.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com