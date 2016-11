(Originally uploaded on September 21st, 2016)

This week, Misty and James talk about Pokémon again now that yet another trailer has dropped as well as talking about new rumors coming out about Nintendo’s next console the NX.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com