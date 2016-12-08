Showdown: Soft Spoken Nintendo Pleas

Last week supposed to be the penultimate, but we’ve got one more Showdown after this! This week Misty and James talk about the silliness that was The Game Awards this year (including the most metal moment in all of video games history), all the fun times that happened at this year’s PSX, and the hottest new rumors about the Nintendo Switch.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com