(Originally uploaded on September 7th, 2016)

On this week’s episode James and Misty talk about Sony’s new Playstation 4 revisions, the games Apple showed at their presentation and the new information that came out this week about Pokémon Sun & Moon.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com