Showdown: Pouring Into Games

This week, James talks about why VR is fun, but not necessarily worth the cost, the James and Misty discuss the Pokémon demo, Red Dead Redemption 2, and what the price of the Nintendo NX is going to be like. This week includes special guests Kippy the Mudkip and Pikachu.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com