Showdown: Pokémon Watch 2016

Since James and Misty can’t stop talking about Pokémon, it’s now getting its own segment: Pokémon Watch 2016. Also James and Misty talk about why Mafia III didn’t quite deliver, why they’re too broke for VR and which console they find the most aesthetically pleasing.

