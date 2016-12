THE PENULTIMATE SHOWDOWN OF THE SEMESTER! James and Misty talk about Thanksgiving, why Watch Dogs 2 is a great game you should get, Pokémon stuff, boyband antics in Final Fantasy XV and what they want out of a Nintendo theme park.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com