Showdown: Nintendo Switches Things Up

On this week’s Showdown, everybody’s a bit loopy, but it’s okay because there’s a lot to talk about. James and Misty talk about Nintendo’s newly announced console the Switch, their impressions of the Red Dead Redemption Reveal trailer, what’s going on with the PS4 Pro and why Bethesda’s new review policy isn’t the best idea.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com