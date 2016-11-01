Showdown: Is Sony Dropping the Ball?

November 1, 2016
(Originally uploaded on September 14th, 2016)

This week James is joined by former Showdown host Albert Hellebuick to talk about Sony going against mods on consoles, Nintendo’s mobile presence, the new Metal Gear game and the newly announced Pokémon anime “Pokémon Generations”.

Showdown posts every Wednesday afternoon on UCentral’s YouTube channel. An audio version is coming soon to various podcast services. If you have any questions for the show, please e-mail us at ucentralshowdown@gmail.com

