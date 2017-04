llkklThis week on Showdown, James and Misty are joined by Garland Moore once gain, but do not have a planned topic list. So the trio talk about Rick and Morty VR, Bro Shooters, Target’s Mario Kart decorations, their favorite video game soundtracks and what they’d want on a SNES mini. Also Daytona USA references.

