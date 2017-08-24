Welcome to Their House

The new Alpha Gamma Delta House is located west of campus, and is set to be finished near the end of September. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

After almost a year of demolition and construction, members of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Alpha Gamma Delta sorority will have access to their new and improved off-campus chapter house by late September.

The new house is more than 13,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate more than 30 live-in members, as well as the house director. Improving on the accommodations and features, the new facility will be comparable to the houses of UCO’s other sororities, according to Abby McCollom, coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life at UCO.

“It is great to see Alpha Gamma Delta getting a space that fits their needs and continues to support them in the same way their facility did before. Getting a new facility is always exciting for the women in the chapter and the alumnae who have donated their time, talent and money to the project,” McCollum said.

Features include a new chapter room and craft room in the basement, as well as dining, living and study spaces. Along with a full kitchen, the house also features a night kitchen which will allow members 24/7 access for individual meal preparation.

The second floor will house the majority of the live-in bedrooms as well as a spa-like bathroom and two laundry rooms. There will be a large porch and balcony on the front of the house, as well as parking for the live in members in the back, according to Sara Dunbar, the chapter’s off-campus advisor.

“Although it is the goal of any chapter to have a competitive space for recruitment, Alpha Gamma Delta wants their new home to be comfortable and inviting and to reflect the best parts of the membership experience,” Dunbar said.

While planning for the construction of the new house officially began in September 2015, Dunbar said chapter members and alumnae had been discussing the need for a new chapter house for the past seven years.

The chapter’s original off-campus house was built in the early 1960s and the needs of the chapter had changed significantly since then.

“The chapter house was not large enough, nor sturdy enough to simply add on and to keep up with the growing Fraternity and Sorority life population at the UCO campus,” Dunbar said.

Demolition for the house was finally approved by the Edmond City Council last June and construction of the house began last September.

The total cost of the construction and furnishings of the new house will be approximately $4 million upon completion, but funding for the project came directly from the Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity Housing Corporation at no increased cost to the members, according to Dunbar.

Completion of the house and move-in for the members is scheduled for the end of September.