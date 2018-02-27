University Welcomes Mexican Consul

The consulate in Little Rock provides services for all of Arkansas, half of Oklahoma and half of Tennessee. These services include legal protections and assistance,

as well as providing resources and some support in situations involving immigration.

Issues of immigration, as well as detainment, are some of the most common cases the consulate takes on, according to Quilantán-Arenas.

While Mexico has approximately 12 million residents living in the United States, roughly half of them are undocumented.

Quilantán-Arenas admitted that immigration was a complicated legal situation, but said that universities such as UCO have been some of the most supportive institutions on the issue.

“In all of the communities, one of the most important supporters on this has been the universities, the supreme institution of education,” Quilantán-Arenas said. “And of course, it is a very complex issue because you have to balance the compassion with the knowledge that they are coming without papers.”

One of the most pressing issues that Quilantán-Arenas said the Consulate has been facing is questions related to the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act under President Donald Trump.