University Sees Decrease in Students from Saudi Arabia
In the fall of 2013, more than 400 students from Saudi Arabia were enrolled at the University of Central Oklahoma. Now, there are about 175 students from Saudi Arabia. UCentral’s Eriech Tapia has the story.
