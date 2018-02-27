UCOSA Appoints New Supreme Court Justices

Despite their prominent role in deciding major issues on campus, the Supreme Court is a resource that is seldom used to solve disputes. The last time the Supreme Court addressed an issue was 2013, when they ruled on the eligibility of candidates to run for office within UCOSA. Because of the unique limitations of the role, maintaining justices who are engaged and active often poses a difficulty for UCOSA, according to Cole Stanley, UCOSA advisor and assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “UCOSA has been working hard this year to get a lot of gaps filled in,” Stanley said. “We have always had a Supreme Court, but through attrition and lack of interest, people dropped off.”

This was the case with the previous slate of justices, who, for various reasons, had expressed they were no longer interested in serving on the Supreme Court when Duvall had reached out to each of them, according to Stanley. “This is a hard group, just because there is typically little for them to do and we don’t see them on a regular basis,” Stanley said. “So, we are going to work to keep this group of five more engaged and see if that helps with consistency.” Congress also reviewed legislature that would limit the appointment of congressional committee chairs and vice chairs to active members of Senate. Currently, UCOSA statutes permit students who are not senators to serve in either position. The measure would work to improve the functionality of committees and help ensure that committee chairs are engaged by requiring that they are active members of UCOSA, according to the bill’s author, Sen. Tate Atkinson.

“As is currently stated in our by-laws, a committee chair or vice chair do not have to be part of UCOSA itself,” said Atkinson. “This can cause some problems because the committee chair is unable to propose any legislation and would require the people within the committee to bring stuff to the floor.” The bill also addressed establishing a procedure for the vice chair to head a committee during the absence of a committee chair during a regular meeting week, as well as the establishment of a process to remove a committee chair following three absences from regularly scheduled meetings. Ultimately, the bill was tabled pending amendment and revision due to concerns raised by some senators that the bill might be too limiting by restricting committee chairs to active members rather than the most qualified applicant.