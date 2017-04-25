UCO Track Clears Hurdles For Gold

Senior distance runner Rachel Davis runs a race during the Spring 2017 track and field season. (Provided/ UCO Photo Services).

The University of Central Oklahoma’s women’s 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team broke a school record on their way to a gold medal at the KT Woodman Invitational at Wichita State on April 15.

The relay team consists of Ashlyn Carroll, a senior; Bailee Thomas, a sophomore; Miquel Roach, a sophomore; and Ashley Hughes, a junior. They ran the race in 1:02.93, breaking the previous school record and beating Emporia state’s team by two seconds.

New school record & a 1st place in the women’s shuttle hurdle relay today @ Wichita State!@Sporttychic8 @baileenicole_ Miquel & @22Ashlyn pic.twitter.com/2mUh38DMDP — UCO Track & Field (@uco_tf) April 16, 2017

The gold medal gave the Bronchos 10 of their total 25 points during the meet.

Hughes, Carroll and Thomas also ran in the 4×400 relay along with Danielle Szabo. The group finished with a time of 4:09.75, which put them in seventh place.

Roach also competed in the high jump and led the Bronchos with a mark of 1.58m, placing her ninth in the event.

Mariah Garcia, who has already broken UCO records in the hammer throw, won gold for the event after her throw of 187 feet, 1 inch, falling just 3 feet short of her previous record. Garcia also participated in the discus throw and finished sixth in the event after her throw of 152 feet, 7 inches.

UCO finished the meet with seven top-10 finishes. Rachel Davis ran the 1,500m race and finished ninth, coming in at 4:59.80. Another top-10 finish for the Bronchos was Audrey Campbell in the 3,000m steeplechase. Campbell was clocked at 12:02.10, which placed her in tenth for the event.

The Bronchos track season is wrapping up, with the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Outdoor Championships coming up May 5-7. Previously, UCO finished 11th place at the MIAA Indoor Championships on February 25-25.

Following the MIAA Championship, the Bronchos will head to Bradenton, Florida to compete at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, which takes place May 25-27.