UCO to Host National Research Conference in 2018
The National Conference for Undergraduate Research was held last week at the University of Memphis. More than 100 individuals from the University of Central Oklahoma attended and presented at the conference. Next year, NCUR will take place here at UCO. The conference is expected to attract 5,000 participants from across the United States and other countries. UCentral’s Eriech Tapia has more.
