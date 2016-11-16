UCO to Host Fundraiser for Music Department

The annual All-Steinway Initiative fundraiser is taking place at the Central Boathouse in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16, 2016. (Photo provided by Pixabay.)

On Nov. 16 at the Central Boathouse in Oklahoma City, members of the University of Central Oklahoma Creative and Fine Arts Department will “Toast the Maestro” as they host their annual fundraiser for the All-Steinway Initiative beginning at 6 p.m.

According to the event coordinator, Abigail Jones, tickets are $75, and all the proceeds of the event will go toward the All-Steinway Initiative, which will provide better pianos for music students and educators at UCO.

“With the endeavor to become an All-Steinway school, it’s giving our faculty and staff the best possible equipment to work with, to develop their craft, to learn. Every student in the department of music touches a piano … so having the best equipment possible would be the best to [their] education,” Jones said.

Pianist Valery Kuleshov to be featured at UCO’s ‘Toast the Maestro’ event >>> https://t.co/MMUjXGYrU0 — Edmondite (@EdmonditeOK) November 8, 2016

Honored Artist of the Russian Federation and Central Artist-in-Residence, Valery Kuleshov will be the main performance of the evening, and the event acts as a tribute to him.

“Artist-in-Residence [is] kind of a practicing professional that works in an academia environment. He does things like this for us, he works with the faculty he [and] he works with the students. He is a renowned pianist in his own right, so he kind of brings his knowledge and his craft to be in an academic environment,” Jones said.

The event will also feature numerous performances form both UCO music teachers and students. They include Nicole Van Every, Sallie Pollack, Mengni Tan and Yixuan Wen.

“[Audiences] are going to hear our talented piano students. They’re two of our top students here…Audiences are going to get a variety of music…It will be an evening that will delight all the senses,” Associate Professor of Collaborate Piano and Piano Division Head, Sallie Pollick said.

In addition to music performances, there will be a silent auction at the event, featuring several objects from donors such as 21c Museum Hotel, Jewel Box Theatre and Edmond Music.

“We have all different kinds of things from restaurant vouchers to museum stays. We have a beautiful art work of Old North done by a local artist and alumni, Clint Stone. We’ll have a guitar donated from Edmond Music. We kind of have a variety of things,” Jones said.

Take a look a @UCOCFAD‘s upcoming events! The ‘Toast the Maestro’ event is this Thursday! https://t.co/2gDFOuTTgy — UCO Foundation (@UCOFoundation) November 15, 2016

For over a decade, this event has been put together for the community and has received positive feedback. This year Jones said the event will be even more extravagant than those in the past.

“Each year is incredibly successful, and each year we get closer and closer to our end goal. This is the first year that it will be at the Central Boathouse, which is in the Boathouse District … So we are stepping it up a little this year,” Jones said.

According to Jones, people are excited to attend the event in support of the School of Music but also for an evening of luxury.

“I think people are going to think this is incredible. We’ve gotten really good feedback about it being at the boathouse. It provides a new venue for our event. We’re adding some new features this year, and we’ve actually had up our addentee count because of our successful RSVPs,” Jones said.

Jones said one of the new features of the event includes a limousine service to the event from UCO’s Mitchell Hall.

While the event is for the benefit of the School of Music, students, faculty and music lovers of all types will be attending the event.

“We have wonderful donors that have given to us throughout the year, and we invite them all to come out to the event,” Jones said.