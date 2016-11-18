UCO STLR to Present Comprehensive Student Record

Photo: The Student Transformative Learning Office will soon introduce the Comprehensive Student Record. This record will allow students to keep track of their out-of-class achievements. Photo by Ryan Naeve, The Vista.

Several associates from the University of Central Oklahoma Student Affairs and Student Transformative Learning Record offices will present the Comprehensive Student Record (CSR), which will allow students to have an official transcript of their out-of-class achievements. This program will be presented at a conference in Indianapolis Nov. 28-29.

Jeff King, the Executive Director of Center for Excellence in Transformative Teaching and Learning, said the CSR will act as a way for students to display their success in meeting the six tenants of UCO. They include discipline knowledge, global and cultural competencies, health and wellness leadership, research, creative and scholarly activities and service learning and civic engagement.

“Our Comprehensive Student Record is a manner in which we will be able to have students show their own achievement in their STLR tenant badging… So really the Comprehensive Student Record is a way for students to show their learning outside of class…,” King said.



STLR is an organization, first introduced Fall of 2015, in which students are given the opportunity to record their growth as citizens, according to Mark Walvoord, assistant director of STLR.

“It’s our effort at trying to get a record of students’ transformative learning like the name implies. So kind of like a second transcript of not just what students are learning in their major, but how they’ve had growth in the other main areas that campus says are important and that’s the central six tenants,” Walvoord said.

According to King, the production of the CSR initially began a year ago when UCO was invited by the Lumina Foundation, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers to participate in a nation-wide project in which 11 other colleges are also working on a CSR catered to their institution.

“We were invited to the Comprehensive Student Record project in January of 2016. There were already eight other institutions that Lumina had invited and we were actually added to that group…,” King said.

The Lumina Foundation is funding the project itself for $50,000, however STLR and additional funding for the CSR as a whole is being funded by the five-year Title III Grant of 7.8 million dollars according to Sharra Hynes, executive director of Experimental Learning.

At the conference at the end of the month, King, along with other project team members, will be presenting their final product.

“What will happen at that meeting in Indianapolis [on] November 28 and 29, is that all 12 of those institutions will present their Comprehensive Student Record projects,” King said.

King said the UCO CSR will be separate from the rest because it has certain aspects that make it special compared to other higher education facilities.

“Ours is the one that’s unique because it includes either faculty or staff assessing student learning in these outside-of-class areas and using rubrics to do so in an authentic assessment way,” King said.

King said there will be several important members of higher education from all around the country attending the event to witness the presentations.

The CSR is expected to be released for student use by mid-March and King said it will be extremely beneficial for students in their future following graduation.

“I think students will respond very positively to the Comprehensive Student Record because it is a way for them to be able to show employers or parents or graduate schools…the kinds of learning that go way beyond just what happen to show up on an academic transcript,” King said.