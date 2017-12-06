UCO Ranked on Military Times Best Colleges

Patti Neuhold, vice president of finance at UCO, greets a veteran during the 2017 Military Appreciation Night football game at Wantland Stadium. (Provided/University Communications)

UCO ranks No. 10 on the “Military Times Best: Colleges 2018” list, out of all surveyed four-year colleges and universities in the U.S.

UCO was previously No. 20 on the list, formerly known as “Best for Vets: Colleges,” as well as being recognized by The Military Times for its dedication to veterans for the third consecutive year.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian E. Bart serves as a Professor of Military Science at UCO. Prior to this assignment, he served as a Total Force Integrator for the Concepts Organization Doctrine Development Division.

“The importance of having a military program at any college is that it meets the army’s desire to reflect the diversified population as a whole,” Bart said. “That’s why they have 275 ROTC programs across the nation, so that they can allow students from all over.”

Bart has been in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1995 as a Second Lieutenant.

“We want kids that have a desire to learn,” Bart said. “This program teaches the seven army values, ethics in the military and decision-making skills. We teach serving the country more than just serving yourself.”

The seven army values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

The Military Times announced UCO as No. 10 for the fact that it earned much recognition as a top school for student veterans and active military.

“While we are pleased to be recognized for our efforts, we understand that we couldn’t accomplish this without a tremendous amount of support from our university leadership,” said Retired Lt. Col. Kennan Horn, director for veteran programs at UCO. “Leadership that comes from the UCO Institutional Research and our veteran staff members in Student Support Services, VetHERO and now, Veterans Upward Bound.”

Through the Veterans Higher Education Resources Office (VetHERO), the Veteran Support Alliance and Student Veterans of America, the school is able to provide resources that aid student veterans with their academic, financial, physical and social needs.

UCO created a Veterans Upward Bound program in an effort to enhance the university’s existing veteran outreach. It is also known as the Student Transition Readiness Integration Program for Educational Support (STRIPES), which was made possible because of a $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education grant.

“We are humbled at the progress that we’ve made in these last few years,” said Horn. “We look forward to continuing to improve on an already solid program in the coming years.”

To view the complete “Military Times Best: Colleges 2018” rankings, visit: bestforvets.militarytimes.com/2018-11-20/colleges/4-year.

For more information about Veteran Support Services at Central, visit www.uco.edu/veterans or contact Horn at 405-974-2403 or khorn2@uco.edu