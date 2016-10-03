UCO Men Win the MSSU Invitational; UCO Women Finish Fifth at MIAA Fall Preview

The men’s golf team came into this week’s tournament looking to improve from last week, where they finished third at the Northeastern State University Classic in Tahlequah.

This week’s Missouri Southern State Invitational was played at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla. The Bronchos took the lead on Monday after two rounds and never looked back, shooting 571 as a team.

On Tuesday, the Bronchos put it all together, shooting a 289 in the third and final round of the tournament, sealing their first win of the year.

Winning the MSSU Invitational was the first win for UCO head coach Josh Fosdick.

He said ” It was a great team win. I’m so happy for those five and our two players back home.”

They were led by the phenomenal play of sophomore Alberto Ruiz-Nava who took first place individually. He shot a total of 140 in the two rounds Monday. On Tuesday, he shot a 69.

” I think his great play really energized the team.” said Fosdick

Ruiz-Nava’s play at the MSSU Invitational led him with the honor of being named MIAA player of the week.

“For this bunch of guys I think it’s simply a step in the right direction. It shows that the hard work and dedication is paying off, but they know this isn’t what we are striving for at the end of the day.” said Fosdick.

His teammate junior Cody Troutman had a stellar performance, too, tying for fourth place and finishing 5 shots behind Ruiz-Nava at 214.

Other notable Broncho performances were from junior Eli Armstrong, who tied for seventh; freshman Nick Pierce tied for 15th and junior Wesley Jackson tying for 29th.

The UCO men’s next action will be Oct. 10 and 11 at the MWSU Invitational at St. Joseph’s Country Club in St. Joseph, Mo.

UCO women’s golf finished third two weeks ago in the Northeastern State Classic and looking to improve on that success going into the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association in Warrensburg, Mo.

They came in a little short, finishing fifth overall in this week’s tournament.

The Bronchos after Monday were in second place shooting 312 as a team only trailing Lindenwood University, who shot a 308.

UCO women’s golf team fell short on the second day though, shooting seven shots behind their Monday score of 319 in the second round, making their total score for the tournament 631. Lindenwood came away with the team tittle, shooting 609.

“Both days had too many big numbers. The first day didn’t start off on the right foot,” coach Michael Bond said. “Just too many big numbers.”

The Bronchos were once again led by junior Marla Souvannasing, who had an individual third-place performance of 148. Souvannasing also finished tied for third last week in the Northeastern State Classic also shooting a 148 on the tournament.

Bond described Souvannasing as a team leader. ” She keeps the ball in play and limits her mistakes.”

The only other golfers to finish in the top 25 of the tournament for the Bronchos was sophomore Grace Shin who tied for 18th and her fellow sophomore teammate Camilla Schou finished tied for 25th.

UCO Women’s Golf will host the RCB Classic at the Golf Club of Edmond on Monday and Tuesday next week.