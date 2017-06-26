UCO MBA’s New Major Updates

Megan Tyler. director of MBA enrollment; Travis Roach, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics; Ethan Waples, Ph.D., director of the MBA program and Stuart MacDonald, Ph.D., professor of finance stand together in downtown Oklahoma City. (Provided/ UCO University Communications).

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Business announced that it will be offering two new majors in healthcare and energy systems, under the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program, starting this fall.

“We are thrilled to offer two new and innovative majors as part of our MBA program,” said Megan Tyler, director of MBA enrollment.

The majors will be offered at UCO MBA, a campus in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City. All MBA programs offered are accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

“Being located in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Central Business District, the UCO MBA, including the new majors, is just steps away from the leading energy and health care stakeholders in OKC,” said Tyler.

The healthcare major will offer courses specifically focusing on topics in the healthcare industry, while maintaining the core MBA curriculum. Students will be able to learn and gain experience through integrated and application-based learning specific to the industry. Specific courses will cover healthcare management, finance, and informatics, as well as legal issues in the healthcare setting.

While focusing on core business aspects, the energy systems major will also focus on the legal environment and forecasting supply and demand in energy production and disposition. Courses in energy law, antitrust and regulation will offer a holistic approach and provide skill in forecasting, advanced optimization methods and simulation techniques, according to a recent press release from UCO MBA.

“Graduating with an AACSB-accredited MBA in Energy Systems or Healthcare respectively, will prepare students for management and leadership roles in either sector,” said Tyler. “We are excited about preparing and educating a talented workforce for our energy and health care industry partners.”

The new majors will be offered alongside Central’s current general MBA program. All programs are 35-hours and can be completed in just 16 months. The programs are designed to provide networking and teambuilding, along with career-building opportunities.

For more information about UCO MBA and the new majors, call 405-974-5445 or visit mba.uco.edu.