UCO Hosts “Get Out the Vote” Traveling Poster Collection

‘Get Out the Vote!’ designs hang in the Melton Gallery on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The traveling exhibit is intended to inspire people to get out and vote in the coming election. Photo by Ryan Naeve, The Vista.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD) is now exhibiting “Get Out the Vote,” a 400-piece travelling poster collection created to encourage citizens to vote, in the Melton Gallery through Oct. 19.

The exhibit is curated by the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA), who launched the campaign on President’s Day in an effort to “motivate the American public to register and turn out to vote in the 2016 general election, as well as local elections to come,” according to their website.

“Our community has always been very active, especially around voting time, to remind people of their civic duty and what a good citizen in any democracy does,” Ruki Ravikumar, associate dean of CFAD, said.

The collection has traveled across the country, stopping in places like Los Angeles, California, as well as the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio.

“There are contributions from designers all around the country, and when I heard L.A. got it, I thought Oklahoma needed to show it, and UCO should be that venue,” Ravikumar said.

UCO is not only the first university to host the collection, but also the first host in the southwest region of the country. Ravikumar said the hosting of this collection also marks the first collaboration of a major project between the College of Fine Arts and Design and the Melton Gallery.

“To have the College of Fine Arts and Design be actively involved, and the Melton Gallery especially, I think we haven’t done that before— so very excited to be doing that.”

One student who visited the gallery expressed the importance of getting out and voting in November.

“This election is very important, and it really says something that our college is the only university in the nation to be able to showcase these pieces,” senior Jacklyn Chappell said. “I think UCO took a step in the right direction by bringing this gallery here to help encourage students to become more engaged in politics and to head to the polls.”

On Oct. 13, the gallery will host an event with Julia Kirt, executive director of Oklahomans for the Arts. Kirt will speak about the importance of advocacy in the arts. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit is open to the public and free of cost. The Melton Gallery is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m. until noon on Friday.

Although a majority of the collection can be found at UCO, the university has partnered with other venues in the area to showcase remaining pieces the Melton Gallery could not accommodate.

For a list of the additional locations and the dates the exhibits are available, click here.

For more information on the national effort behind “Get Out the Vote,” or to submit your own poster idea, visit AIGA’s website.