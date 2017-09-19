UCO Homecoming Court Announced

The 2016 homecoming court stands at the sidelines of the football stadium after Austin Sheehy and Lauren Walker were announced to be the homecoming king and queen. (photo from Vista archives)

The University of Central Oklahoma 2017 homecoming court was announced, along with the royalty pairings on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the UCO football game. This year’s theme, A Century Of Coming Home, celebrates the 100th homecoming at UCO.

This year’s court features a mix of students from Greek life and student organizations. The pairings are Cash Deitz (Leaders of Tomorrow) and Tori Hack (Alpha Delta Pi), Jared Palmer (Sigma Tau Gamma) and McKayla Huff (Alpha Gamma Delta), Thomas Patterson (Alpha Tau Omega) and Ashley Rose (Delta Zeta), Jameson Riley and Kalen Russell (both President’s Leadership Council), and Matt Stedronsky (Beta Upsilon Chi) and Macie Snowden (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).

“Any active student organization can nominate someone,” said Ellen Engh, Homecoming Activities Board adviser. “There are qualifications in the [homecoming] playbook that candidates have to meet.”

Qualifications for royalty candidates beyond a nomination and attending an informational meeting are listed on page 15 of the 2017 Homecoming Playbook. They must be a senior (4th or 5th year), enrolled in 12 credit hours, have a 3.0 GPA, attend designated events, be nominated by an active student organization and be on their homecoming roster.

Candidates that meet the requirements and attend an informational meeting can fill out a royalty application that asks further questions about their involvement. After the applications are submitted, they are asked to a formal interview.

“There is an interview with a panel of judges from across the university,” said Engh. “We try to get staff, alumni and university staff that doesn’t directly work with students, to avoid bias.”

The interviews give the final candidates points on a rating scale, based on their application, interview performance and resume. This score accounts for 60-percent of the final score. The other 40-percent comes from student voting on UConnect the Monday through Wednesday of homecoming week.

As part of their responsibilities, the court must attend specific events, as outlined in the playbook. The main events are the announcement football game, a lip sync battle, on Oct. 5, and events the week of homecoming.

This is the second year for the lip sync battle, a collaboration between the Homecoming Activities Board and Student Programming Board. Royalty candidates perform one song, or a mashup of songs, and can choose up to 10 members on their organization’s homecoming roster to help with singing, background dancing or props. Students vote for the winner during the show on OrgSync.

Homecoming activities are from Oct. 7-14, with the homecoming game against Nebraska-Kearney at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The crowning of homecoming king and queen is during halftime at the game.