UCO Endeavor Games Adds New Event

The UCO Endeavor Games, a competition for for athletes with disabilities, is adding a new event.

The UCO Endeavor Games are growing. (File photo/ The Vista)

The UCO Endeavor Games are expanding and adding a new event. In partnership with Turnstone, UCO will host the recently created Endeavor Games Series, which gives athletes with physical disabilities the opportunity to compete in a variety of sporting events.

Turnstone is a not-for-profit organization that was established in 1943 and is committed to helping people with disabilities gain independence and live with dignity. Turnstone empowers people with disabilities by providing therapeutic, educational and wellness recreational programs.

UCO is Turnstone’s first partner in creating the Endeavor Games series. The Endeavor Games have been offered at UCO for the past 17 years.

The Endeavor Games is now in TWO cities! For ALL info on our new endeavor, visit our website https://t.co/2IDxaBlK3W! #endeavorgames pic.twitter.com/lbDCxXXTKk — Endeavor Games (@endeavorgames) January 19, 2017

In a press release, Katrina Shaklee, co-founder of the UCO Endeavor Games and senior director for the UCO Wellness Center said, “It has been a dream to expand the Endeavor Games model for several years.”

Shaklee added, “When the Endeavor Games began in 2000, the hope was simply to provide a quality athletic competition to athletes with physical disabilities. After 17 years, this has remained the driving force, and we will continue to broaden our reach so that we may serve as many athletes as possible.”

Presented by Parkview Physicians Group, this year’s first event of the series will feature seven sports: boccia, air rifle shooting, goalball, swimming, sitting volleyball, track and field, table tennis and wheelchair basketball. There will also be sports clinics for all of the events during the game series.

The Turnstone Endeavor Game Series will kick-off in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 21. UCO will host the second event in the series from June 8-11 on campus.

The UCO Endeavor Games will feature ten sports: archery, cycling, powerlifting, air rifle shooting, 4-on-4 sitting volleyball, track and field, swimming, table tennis, 3-on-3 wheelchair basketball and the newest event, wheelchair softball.

Registration for UCO’s Endeavor Games will begin in the spring and those who register before May 18 will be guaranteed their preferred size in T-shirt. Registration for an athlete includes: a t-shirt, one athlete credential, one welcome party ticket, one Saturday track and field lunch ticket, one athlete banquet and a swag bag.

The “early bird” registration cost for athletes is $35, but starting May 18 the price will go up to $55.

Those who do not wish to compete can register to take part in the sports clinics for a $15 fee. The clinic registration cost includes access to all the clinics offered and one clinic lunch ticket.

Coach registration cost is $15 until May 18, but following that date the price will go up to $35. Coaches who register will be able to have access to their athletes during all of the events.

If you are not an athlete or a coach, you can still attend the events and cheer on the athletes or you can help out by volunteering.

For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about the games themselves, visit the UCO Wellness and Sport website, the Endeavor Games website or contact Heather Kohl at hkohl@uco.edu.