UCO Celebrates Women’s History Month

Campus groups at UCO are celebrating Women’s History Month with a number of special events.

March is Women’s History Month and UCO’s Women’s Outreach Center is holding events throughout the month to celebrate female empowerment and highlight the contributions of women in history.

When asked why it was important to celebrate Women’s History Month, Chrissy Kyles, Graduate Assistant for the Women’s Outreach Center, explained, “We are learning more and more about women and their accomplishments throughout history. Movies like Hidden Figures help shine a light on women who have been forgotten, and I think Women’s History Month just brings even more attention to that. On the flip side, Women’s History Month also helps raise awareness about the inequalities women face.”

UCO kicked off the month with events like a women’s golf invitational, a women’s softball game, and an interactive art activity. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, the Women’s Outreach Center and UCO’s American Association of University Women (AAUW) hosted a Women’s History Month luncheon with keynote speaker, Anna Facci, the Government Affairs Direct for the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma.

The AAUW is a student-led organization who actively work to promote equality and empower women. Those who wish to join the AAUW can join by requesting to join on OrgSync or by attending the monthly meetings and getting on the roster.

Vice President of the AAUW, Sinead Maguina explained, “I think having programming like what AAUW has done, does not only benefit women but all people in general. We like to put out the idea that feminism isn’t the ideology of suppressing a certain sex to have the other one prosper, but to work together to have equal rights and opportunities to better this country. “Women rights are human rights” and we should definitely uphold the notion that gender problems and inequalities are a real social issue rather than just an ideology made by an oppressed group of people.”

March is #WomensHistoryMonth! Help us honor women by taking a part and attend/volunteer at any of the events this month ! @UCOBronchos pic.twitter.com/mvvC0tG0Kg — UCO Women’s Outreach (@UCOWOC) March 1, 2017

If you missed out on any of the early events, there are still several events to come.

On March 20th, there will be a UCO women’s tennis match at 2 p.m. on the Broncho Courts.

The Women’s Outreach Center and UCO’s American Association of University Women will host an Exceptional Women’s Brunch with keynote speaker and Senior Vice President of the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Jenna Byrnes. The event will be held in the Nigh University Center in Ballroom A on March 23rd.

“The Exceptional Women’s Brunch is a really great event,” said Chrissy Kyles. “We are excited to have Jenna Brynes she has accomplished so much. We also give out two awards. One to a faculty member and one to a student. It’s really exciting to recognize people who care about uplifting women.”

To nominate someone for the 2017 Exceptional Women’s Award, visit the Women’s Outreach Center OrgSync page. Winners will be notified on March 21st and must be able to attend the brunch.

UCO’s Student Alliance for Equality will sponsor two events during the last week of Women’s History Month. On March 28th, there will be a poetry night held in Radke Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m., and on March 30th, poet Danez Smith will be doing a poetry reading at 6 p.m. in the Pegasus Theater.

“I think we have a good collaboration with many organizations.” Said Kyles, “It’s a mixture of events, so there’s something for everyone, and all of the events are free.”

UCO’s Women’s Outreach Center will also be hosting a Women’s History Month Essay Contest. Those who wish to enter, must write a one page, double spaced essay in Times New Roman 12 pt. font explaining their interpretation of feminism in today’s society.

You can submit your essay through the Women’s Outreach Center OrgSync page, and the top submissions will receive free UCO gear. All essay submissions are due by March 30th at 5 p.m.

For more information about any of the events above contact Chrissy Kyles at ckyles@uco.edu.