UCOSA Passes Resolutions Tackling Student Fees and Access Codes

Kateleigh Mills is the editor-in-chief of The University of Central Oklahoma's newspaper, The Vista. Mills is currently studying journalism at the University of Central Oklahoma.

The UCO Student Association Executive branch, Kalina Popova, Caleb Shaw and Stockton Duvall preside over a UCOSA meeting on Monday, February 27. UCOSA meets every Monday in the Will Rogers room of the Nigh University Center. (Ryan Naeve/ The Vista)

Two resolutions tackling student fees and access code issues passed unanimously through UCOSA Congress during the 6th meeting on Feb. 27, 2017.

Both of the resolutions, CR16-206 and CR16-207, were authored by Stockton Duvall, the vice chair of UCO Student Congress, over three weeks ago; however were thought of last semester.

Duvall said that the two words that he would use to describe the resolutions would be money-savers and accountability.

“These are basically giving students more of a say on what happens,” Duvall said.

The access code resolution, CR16-206, was written from personal experience that Duvall and other students he knew had with classes that required them to purchase expensive access codes for a low percentage of their overall grade.

Duvall met with Dr. Charlotte Simmons, the associate vice president of the Office of Academic Affairs, last semester to discuss what could be done about the issue prior to writing the resolutions.

“After talking with Dr. Simmons, a big part of it was that faculty gets a choice of what they do in their own classroom,” Duvall said. “What we kind of brainstormed was she said, ‘probably the best you could do is ask each department chair to approve the access code.”

With that in mind, Duvall drafted two questions in the resolution for each of the department chairs to consider when they approve access codes.

The first question asked if the “online access code required was beneficial to the class.” The second question asked “does the online access code provide material that the professor cannot provide by him or herself?”

CR16-206 begins by requesting that UCO Academic Affairs and each of the colleges at the UCO consider the two options when determining if the costs of the access codes are worth it.

Although the resolution is more of an opinion of UCOSA Congress, Duvall’s ultimate goal with the resolution is to have it adopted and put in to the Faculty Handbook.

“I am currently working with Dr. Maisch in Faculty Council so that hopefully they’ll see it and if they adopt it then we can bring it to the Faculty Handbook Committee,” Duvall said.

The student fee resolution, CR16-207, came from a University Planning Committee (UPC) meeting that Duvall and Cash Dietz, UCOSA President, attended.

The UPC serves as an advisory committee to Dr. John Barthell, the provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, and Dr. Cynthia Rolfe, the senior vice president of Academic Affairs, that discuss institutional effectiveness and planning processes.

Each of the deans have to present a proposal in UPC that deals with student fee increases which then have to be approved by UCO President Don Betz, Duvall said.

“We were having some colleges proposing a 13 percent increase of [student] fees,” Duvall said. “Some of them that explained why we needed them we were like ‘okay, that’s understandable’ others were like ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.'”

Because of this Duvall drafted up the resolution that asks Academic Affairs and each of the colleges to consider to options about student fees.

The first option is to adopt a student advisory board of 8 members that are consulted when there are fee increases. The second option suggested that when the fees are approved, the students in the college should vote on the increase as well.

Duvall said that he hopes that at least one of these options will be adopted by the colleges to increase student input.

“There are students that are out there that… they’re on that line of ‘am I going to drop out? or am I going to be able to go to college?'” Duvall said. “And we don’t want that to happen.”

The legislation can be accessed through OrgSync.com or by visiting the UCOSA office located on the first floor of the Nigh University Center.