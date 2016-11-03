The Vista Hosts ‘Tis The Season for Political Debate’

Photo: University of Central Oklahoma’s student newspaper, The Vista hosted a political forum on Nov. 2, 2016. Moderators Kateleigh Mills, Alex Brown, Suave Francisco, and Megan Prather (left to right) sat at the front to ask questions on the national election as well as state questions. Photo by Ryan Naeve, The Vista.

University of Central Oklahoma’s student newspaper, The Vista, hosted an open forum on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016 at 6 p.m. in MCOM 120 titled ‘Tis the Season for Political Debate.’

The forum was intended to give UCO students, faculty, and staff a chance to voice opinions on the national election as well as talk about Oklahoma’s seven state questions that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Package by UCentral Media’s Jacklyn Chappell.