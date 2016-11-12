It is senior day for UCO (2-8), looking to end its season on a positive note by beating rival Northeastern State (2-8) in the president’s cup.

UCO leads all time in the series at 46-27-2.

UCO fumble

Junior running back Clay McKenzie fumbles the ball recovered by Northeastern State at their 1-yard line.

UCO defense forces a three-and-out

The Bronchos return the punt to the Northeastern State 36-yard line.

Another UCO turnover

Senior quarterback T.J. Eckert intercepted by junior Ashton Antwine returning it to their own 43.

Riverhawks stopped

Going for it on fourth-and-2, Northeastern State is stopped short turning it over on downs.

UCO ball at the 13-yard line.

Touchdown UCO

McKenzie runs it in for a 13-yard touchdown taking the lead 7-0.

The end of the first quarter

McKenzie had 9 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

UCO first-and-10 at their own 20.

Timeout UCO on third-and-3 at their 48-yard line with 12:38 left in the half.

UCO misses field goal wide left.

Austin Dodd misses 32-yard field goal attempt, going 0-3 on the year.

UCO ball at their own 8 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.

Eckert sacked at the 4-yard line, now facing third-and-14.

UCO punt

Returned to the UCO 19-yard line by sophomore Devon Siers.

Riverhawks touchdown

Sophomore Dimonic McKinzy connects with senior Steffon Herd for an 8-yard touchdown pass 7-7.

UCO ball from their own 19-yard line with 3:02 left.

Timeout Northeastern State, UCO ball third-and-6 with 2:18 left.

UCO punt

Senior Christian Fulham punts it to the Northeastern State 14-yard line.

Timeout Northeastern State third-and-11 with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Northeastern State punts the ball to end the first half remaining tied 7-7.