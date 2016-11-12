It is senior day for UCO (2-8), looking to end its season on a positive note by beating rival Northeastern State (2-8) in the president’s cup.
UCO leads all time in the series at 46-27-2.
UCO fumble
Junior running back Clay McKenzie fumbles the ball recovered by Northeastern State at their 1-yard line.
UCO defense forces a three-and-out
The Bronchos return the punt to the Northeastern State 36-yard line.
Another UCO turnover
Senior quarterback T.J. Eckert intercepted by junior Ashton Antwine returning it to their own 43.
Riverhawks stopped
Going for it on fourth-and-2, Northeastern State is stopped short turning it over on downs.
UCO ball at the 13-yard line.
Touchdown UCO
McKenzie runs it in for a 13-yard touchdown taking the lead 7-0.
The end of the first quarter
McKenzie had 9 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.
UCO first-and-10 at their own 20.
Timeout UCO on third-and-3 at their 48-yard line with 12:38 left in the half.
UCO misses field goal wide left.
Austin Dodd misses 32-yard field goal attempt, going 0-3 on the year.
UCO ball at their own 8 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.
Eckert sacked at the 4-yard line, now facing third-and-14.
UCO punt
Returned to the UCO 19-yard line by sophomore Devon Siers.
Riverhawks touchdown
Sophomore Dimonic McKinzy connects with senior Steffon Herd for an 8-yard touchdown pass 7-7.
UCO ball from their own 19-yard line with 3:02 left.
Timeout Northeastern State, UCO ball third-and-6 with 2:18 left.
UCO punt
Senior Christian Fulham punts it to the Northeastern State 14-yard line.
Timeout Northeastern State third-and-11 with 55 seconds left in the first half.
Northeastern State punts the ball to end the first half remaining tied 7-7.
