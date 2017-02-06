The Local Impact of Trump’s Immigration Orders

Oklahoma City police weigh in on the national immigration conversation.

After Donald Trump drafted the executive order on illegal immigration there was worry in the state of Oklahoma because the thought of change was in the air for immigrants in Oklahoma City.

During an Oklahoma City council meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Bill Citty said a few things about whether or not Oklahoma City is a sanctuary city.

“There is nothing in the current executive order that is going to require any changes as to what we currently do,” Citty said.

The policies and procedures in Oklahoma’s immigration laws have been looked over by the state and the executive order will cause no change for any of its residents.

“Our policy and procedure itself is to be able to foster trust within our communities that have a high level of undocumented persons,” Citty said.

According to the Pew Research Center, Oklahoma City is home to 75,000 undocumented immigrants, most of them coming from Mexico.

The executive order that Donald Trump implemented has the intent to lessen those numbers, but not by use of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The policy restricts them from doing any investigating because of the lack of authority, training, experience and man power.

“It also states that we do have the responsibility to enforce state law,” Citty said.

This means that if the state passes a law or new policy stating that the state police are to be involved, they have no choice.

“The state law basically requires that if a person commits a felony or a DUI or we feel like there is evidence that they were harboring or transporting for the purpose of having somebody stay within our community that’s not documented, that is a state violation,” Citty said.

The law is strict and states that there has to be probable cause or reason for suspicion for any resident to be investigated.