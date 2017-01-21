Democracy at Work: The Transition of Power from Obama to Trump

On this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Tradition suggests it’s time for Trump to set aside the say-anything speaking style that got him elected and rise to the inaugural moment. But bucking tradition, or ignoring it all together, is what got Trump to his inaugural moment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Fifty-Eighth Inaugural Ceremonies took place on January 20, 2017 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capital. President Donald J. Trump arrived with former president Barack Obama in a limousine before the tradition of being sworn in began at 11 a.m.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. swore in Donald J. Trump as president before he addressed his plans in his inaugural speech.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” said Trump. “Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs.”

President Trump addressed the lack of commitment from the former administration of the United States and urged that the lack of representation in government would stop “right here and right now.”

According to the New York Times, protests broke out an hour before the Inauguration ceremony, in which some protesters chanted, while some protesters in black face masks assaulted officers during their effort to clear the streets.

Protests were not only in Washington D.C. but also going on around the country.



President Trump also addressed the necessity of building the workforce. According to the Washington Post, Trump said, “For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own.”

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth,” said Trump addressing one of many promises during his speech.

With the traditions that date back to the first U.S. President, George Washington, to the now 45th President, Donald J Trump, the Inauguration is a tradition that continues to promote the founding principles of democracy.

The tradition of the Inauguration Day started out as a simple acceptance of the duty in becoming president of the United States and eventually added in speeches and events that were intended to create a historical moment for not only the United States, but for the world.

This year will mark the presidency of Donald J. Trump, who through his unorthodox methods of campaigning, earned him what so many Americans both feared and craved. Trump won the presidency in a unique manner, either through the power of social media or his relentless fight against establishment politics.

Inaugurations have created great moments in history from the memorable message: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” delivered by John F. Kennedy to Franklin Roosevelt sharing a hopeful response about the Great Depression: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Donald J. Trump’s presidency marks the first time in U.S. history that a candidate won regardless of having zero experience with the military or in politics.

The events that will follow the first ever president to not have a political background in U.S. history could be unconventional to see, as many are waiting to see if he will fulfill his promises for the nation.

Below are the list of the events during the Inauguration Day:

At 8:46 a.m., Barack and Michelle Obama greeted Donald and Melania Trump at the door of the White House with a sky blue box before entering into the president’s home. George W. and Laura Bush arrived at the White House at 8:51 a.m.

8:54 a.m. – Donald Trump’s children arrive at the White House.

9:55 a.m. – Barack Obama and Donald Trump travel together to the House of the Senate.

10:15 a.m. – Michelle Obama approaches the podium.

10:17 a.m. – Melania Trump approaches her seat before Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive right behind.

10:34 a.m. – Prayer and blessings commence in honor of the Inauguration.

10:44 a.m. – Missouri State Choral performs.

10:47 a.m. – Charles Schumer gives a speech on the policies and current issues of the United States.

10:52 a.m. – Mike Pence is sworn in as the Vice President of the United States.

10:55 a.m. – The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs “America, America.”

10:59 a.m. – Chief Justice John G. Roberts swears in Donald Trump as President of the United States.

11:01 a.m. – Sen. Blount announces Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States before Trump’s inaugural speech.

11:02 a.m. – Donald Trump gives his inaugural address.

11:18 a.m. – Trump concludes his speech.

11:19 a.m. – Rabbi Marvin Higher, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson pray for the country.

11:25 a.m. – Jackie Evancho and the Marine Corps’ marching band perform the National Anthem.

11:28 a.m. – Trump leaves the podium and continues to the Inauguration Ball.

Donald Trump highlights for the speech was the assurance of intense immigration policies and the elimination of ISIS “from the face of the Earth” before criticizing the Obama administration as mentioned “for the last eight years, the administration has done nothing for the people because this nation is run by the people.