The results are in: the intersection at 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue tops the list of those with the heaviest traffic, following a survey issued by the City of Edmond.

The results are in: the intersection at 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue tops the list of those with the heaviest traffic, following a survey issued by the City of Edmond. City officials say they hope to see improvement at some of these intersections by the end of the year. UCentral’s Albert Hellebuick has the story.