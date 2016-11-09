Student Protest on Campus After Election Results

Students at the University of Central Oklahoma organized a peaceful protest on campus on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 following the results of the Presidential Election. The protest marched through the Nigh University Center, stopping at the Clock Tower, and rounding Broncho Lake back into the Nigh. Multiple students spoke up about their feelings and reactions surrounding the election and it’s final results. It was organized by Gabi Glidewell, president of the Student Alliance for Equality, Sinead Maguina, vice president of Diversity Round Table, and Keyanna Irby, president of the Black Student Association. Photo by Cara Johnson, The Vista.

Students at the University of Central Oklahoma gathered together around noon on November 9, 2016 to protest the results of the National Election. Chants include “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Ho, ho, hey, hey human rights are here to stay.” The protest ended peacefully in a giant group hug.

Video footage shot by UCentral’s Colby Holder and Justin Reed.