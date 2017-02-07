Snapshots of Democracy at UCO

Photos from the recent #NoBanNoWall demonstration at UCO.

Main photo: A protestor who declined to be named holds an American flag and chants during the peaceful No Ban No Wall demonstration at the University of Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Edmond, Okla. The protest hosted by various organizations on campus, lasted over an hour and drew a crowd to listen to guest speakers and stand in resistance of Donald Trump’s latest executive order. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

Above: Zoha Qureshi holds a sign with an excerpt from Emma Lazarus’s “The New Colossus” during the No Ban No Wall protest hosted at the University of Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

Above: Students laugh during chants at the No Ban No Wall protest on UCO’s campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

Above and Below: Students gather to protest the executive order Donald Trump passed on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 that called for a ban of people from certain Middle Eastern countries. Several organizations at UCO came together to organize a demonstration to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).

Above: An unidentified protester chants and holds a sign brandishing Lady Liberty during the No Ban No Wall protest on campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Cara Johnson/ The Vista).