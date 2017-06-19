Salsa for Success: Loveworks Gives Kids Positive Experiences

Salsa for Success: Loveworks Gives Kids Positive Experiences

An afterschool program lets kids take ownership of their work by learning leadership skills and business tactics.

UCentralJune 19, 2017 9:15 pm

Loveworks Leadership is an after-school program that gives middle school students leadership and character development opportunities. The culinary branch, called Real Kitchen, allows students to prepare and sell homemade goods at the local farmers market. They recently launched a brand of salsa that can be found at Homeland in Norman. UCentral’s Alicia Ruben has the story.

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Disqus ( )