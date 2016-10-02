Reading and Writing in Cursive is becoming a thing of the Past

Cursive was once a main teaching element used in classrooms across the U.S. However, cursive continuously becomes a thing of the past, as it is being taught less and less. (Photo provided by Pixabay.)

Teaching students how to read and write in cursive will no longer be done in elementary schools in order to keep up with the Common Core standards.

Although this is the new standard, not all students agree “I wish I knew how to write in cursive,” said UCO student Addi Shamburg “I’m not even able to sign my name in cursive. I just scribble my print faster and connect the letters, which is honestly kind of embarrassing.”

This rule is being enforced in 44 states across the U.S.

“The way we use and assess these standards will grow and change, but we look forward to data that helps us better prepare kids for the competitive world that awaits them,” said in a statement on Teach for America‘s website.

“I’ve never really felt like I needed to write in cursive and I feel like it’s a bit more difficult to read and write than print, but I was also taught how to do it,” said UCO student, Abigail Cooper “but after 3rd grade pretty much all of my teachers asked us to write in print to make it easier for them to read.”

“I also struggle to read cursive. I’ve had people write me letters in cursive but a lot of times I have to have someone read it to me,” said Shamburg

This standard is not mandatory for every school. Schools may choose whether or not they want to adopt the standard in their curriculum.

“Junior or senior when we took the PSAT, we had to write out a pledge in cursive and we were all turning to each other asking how to write certain letters because no one could remember,” said Cooper “I think it’s a good thing to learn, but not just for one year. If we’re going to learn it we need to keep it a regular thing.”

North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Georgia, and Kansas have opted to continue teaching cursive statewide. These states had removed the reading and writing of cursive in their schools but according to Independent Journal Review they decided to go back after some parents complained that their children weren’t able to read letters from their grandparents.

Many modern college students do their homework through the internet or on a computer and typing papers is mandatory in most classes.

Using Modern Language Association (MLA) format or American Psychological Association (APA) format is required in most college courses.

English Composition 1 at the University of Central Oklahoma teaches students how to type, not write, papers in these formats.

“High standards — and Common Core is just one move that many states have taken in that direction—are a necessary part of the solution,” said in a statement on Teach for America‘s website.