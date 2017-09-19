President’s Concert Can Betz on It

The annual President’s Concert honoring UCO President Don Betz will be held in Mitchell Hall on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. (Ryan Naeve/The Vista)

The University of Central Oklahoma’s School of Music will hold a free concert in honor of UCO President Don Betz on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall.

This year’s concert is the first that President Betz will attend, according to School of Music Marketing Assistant, Alexis Quinn. Last year it was called the Provost Concert, as Betz could not attend due to a schedule conflict.

“We are doing this to honor our President, Don Betz, who is one of the greatest champions of the arts and culture in the state of Oklahoma,” said Brian Lamb, Director of the School of Music. “He has a vision for Edmond, the OKC metro and other great collision points in the state that will change the way people live and work in the community.”

This is the third annual President’s Concert, which honors UCO President Don Betz and his support for the arts.

UCO School of Music recognizes support for arts with President’s Concert https://t.co/75jFezqSRd — The Edmond Sun (@edmondsun) September 15, 2017



“We wanted an annual event that let the campus community know every single year that we have one of the finest music schools in this part of the country,” said Lamb.

The concert features every department of the School of Music, with performances by both students and faculty. The event was organized in just three weeks.

“This is the most complicated event we do,” said School of Music Marketing Assistant, Alexis Quinn. “All departments are working together.”

The President’s Concert showcases everything from grand orchestras to smaller ensembles and musical theater.

“The event features almost every performing ensemble on campus,” said Lamb. “One spectacular number follows another and the audience is left awestruck.”

Entry to the concert is free and there is no dress code.

“It’s a pretty casual event with a formal purpose,” said Quinn. “It’s the best opportunity to see what we are doing, plus there’s no charge.”

Students are encouraged to attend and experience all of what the School of Music has to offer.

“People should come to this concert because they will be moved and wowed,” said Lamb.

Starting next month, the Musical Theater Department will perform the musical Chicago. Attendees to the President’s Concert will get a sneak peek at one of the songs from the play.

Concert goers can find Mitchell Hall on the West side of campus, where Main Street meets University Drive.